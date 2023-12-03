NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $54.26 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. NYM has a total market cap of $54.26 million and $1.99 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 632,728,781.568878 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.1669378 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,253,110.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

