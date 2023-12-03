Oasys (OAS) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Oasys (OAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Oasys has a total market cap of $108.01 million and $714,810.74 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06001878 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $588,042.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

