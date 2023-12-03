Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 4.3 %

ODFL stock opened at $405.74 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.24. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.