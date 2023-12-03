Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

ONDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 385,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,908. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Ondas news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 85,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,918.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,284,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,251.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 342,880 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $243,444.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 594,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,864.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 85,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,251.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 828,526 shares of company stock valued at $739,364. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ondas by 795.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ondas by 124.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ondas by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ondas by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

