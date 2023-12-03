Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $74.45 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $74.45 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07521366 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,735,501.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

