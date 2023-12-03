Ordinals Price Tops $33.34 (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $33.34 or 0.00083807 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $700.12 million and $493.14 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 31.66809946 USD and is up 34.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $677,184,673.42 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

