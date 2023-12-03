Ordinals Trading 46.9% Higher This Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $669.69 million and $672.53 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $31.89 or 0.00080862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 23.44493844 USD and is up 9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $149,736,840.10 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

