Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,132. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

