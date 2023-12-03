Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.82. 15,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1406 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

