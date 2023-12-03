Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Update

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 443,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,521,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,237.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $630,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $616,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 501.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Palomar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. 123,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

