Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PMETF traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.38.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
