Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PMETF traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.38.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

