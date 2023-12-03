Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,857. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16,344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

