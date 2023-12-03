PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 147,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $59,237.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,421,995 shares in the company, valued at $22,766,139.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 17,653 shares of company stock valued at $279,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. 19,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,404. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

