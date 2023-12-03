PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 296,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of PEPG stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. PepGen has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that PepGen will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $2,083,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

See Also

