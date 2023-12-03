Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 743,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Personalis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 664,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,416. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Personalis has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 159.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 32.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 149,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 73.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

