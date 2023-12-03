Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

About Petrus Resources

PTRUF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

