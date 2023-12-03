Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
