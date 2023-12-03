Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in November

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $3.70 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

