Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

