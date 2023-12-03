Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Update

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 444,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,104. The company has a market cap of $252.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.25. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

