PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $215.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00181034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

