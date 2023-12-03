Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Price Performance

PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.23 during trading hours on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52 week low of 0.23 and a 52 week high of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.29.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ores and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

