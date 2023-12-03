Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Price Performance
PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.23 during trading hours on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52 week low of 0.23 and a 52 week high of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.29.
About Precious Shipping Public
