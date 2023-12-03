Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Up 20.2% in November

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Primis Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of FRST traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 276,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. Primis Financial had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

