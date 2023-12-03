Prometeus Market Capitalization Tops $85.05 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00011045 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $85.05 million and $529,185.64 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

