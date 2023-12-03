Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Short Interest Update

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 700,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,575. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Purple Biotech from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

