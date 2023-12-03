QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.67. 8,866,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

