Quantum Price Up 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $3.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

