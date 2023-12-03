QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $341,845.31

QUASA (QUA) traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. QUASA has a market cap of $341,845.31 and $22,468.35 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.30 or 1.00050618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003816 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00200075 USD and is up 17.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,048.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

