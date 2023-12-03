Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 8,921,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

