RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,352.57

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $1,352.57 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

