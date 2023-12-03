Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $68.01. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

