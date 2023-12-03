Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $68.01. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
