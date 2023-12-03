ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $6,739.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00181306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002465 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.