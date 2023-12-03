ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $998,896.86

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $998,896.86 and $43,675.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00180487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

