RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 667,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.27. 327,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.