Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,847. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.41. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 931,556 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 783,709 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 931,556 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,657,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,155,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,997,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,813 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,002,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 155,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

