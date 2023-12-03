Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

