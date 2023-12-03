Request (REQ) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Request has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and $1.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,742.01 or 0.99988768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08598702 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $2,099,633.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

