Reviewing PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.64 -$27.26 million ($0.52) -6.19

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 142.24%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility -17.40% -12.98% -10.79%

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

