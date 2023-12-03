Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $2,414.74 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,414.74 or 0.06002219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $1.69 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 544,954 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 544,780.28618001. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,359.05915746 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $13,153,663.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

