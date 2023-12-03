Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $132.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

