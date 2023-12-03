Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $145.71 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00017664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $145.71 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 132.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00129093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00024156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.99341022 USD and is up 74.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

