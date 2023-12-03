Saitama Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $525,006.77 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $43.25 million and $525,006.77 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.92 or 1.00039510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,287,208,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,287,231,029.959785 with 44,272,430,612.85111 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00097544 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $492,718.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

