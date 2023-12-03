SALT Price Tops $0.0426 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $30,422.19 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03905536 USD and is up 12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24,052.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

