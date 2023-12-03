Secret Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $5,134.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00301173 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,097.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

