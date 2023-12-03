Seele-N 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49.83 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $602,313.19 and $49.83 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.43 or 1.00046482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010795 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002574 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $49.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.