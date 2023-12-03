Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $528,420.63

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $528,420.63 and $1,542.22 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.36 or 1.00002201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002574 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $49.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

