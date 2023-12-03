Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Drops By 7.8%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ANTE remained flat at $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.60.
About AirNet Technology
