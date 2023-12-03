Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Drops By 8.5%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.5 %

ASTL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. 657,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,921. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $896.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $546.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

