Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Rises By 19.7%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 1,079,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,683. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.76 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIRD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

