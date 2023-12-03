Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declines By 21.6%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 43,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,308. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

