Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Drops By 6.1%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 130,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,818. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AppTech Payments during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AppTech Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppTech Payments by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppTech Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in AppTech Payments during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.